City of Tyler budget proposal focuses on infrastructure, public safety

The City of Tyler, known as the “Rose Capital of the World,” is home to approximately 115,000 residents and is the major regional center for east Texas. Approximately 250,000 people come into the city each day to work, shop, and seek medical care or attend one of our four colleges and universities. Through conservative financial planning, we provide top-quality customer service to citizens, while paying cash for infrastructure needs and ensuring that the City’s collected revenues exceed expenditures. The City of Tyler has no tax supported debt and an AAA bond rating, a water supply that will last the next 75 years and we have landfill space to last until 2110. The City also provides residents with more than 1,000 acres of parkland which comprise 27 parks throughout Tyler. Our competitive fire protection rating is held by only 4% in the State and our Police Department in one of the first accredited in Texas. Our vision is to be the standard of performance excellence in local government. Learn more by visiting us online atwww.CityofTyler.org.