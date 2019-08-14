Bullard softball coach dies after battling cancer

BULLARD, TEXAS (KLTV) - Bullard High School’s head softball coach has died after her battle with cancer.
Megan Dobrinski died Wednesday morning, according to Bullard ISD. She was 33.
Her husband posted about her passing on Wednesday morning.
The Bullard community rallied behind Dobrinski during her battle with cancer, showing support on social media with the hashtag #dobrinskistrong. A softball and kickball tournament benefiting Dobrinski was planned for Aug. 10.
Dobrinski worked for the district for three years and taught Business Information Management, according to the district website.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.