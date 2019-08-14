Bullard softball coach dies after battling cancer

Head softball coach Megan Dobrinski died Wednesday morning following her battle with cancer. (Source: Bullard ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 14, 2019 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:26 AM

BULLARD, TEXAS (KLTV) - Bullard High School’s head softball coach has died after her battle with cancer.

Megan Dobrinski died Wednesday morning, according to Bullard ISD. She was 33.

Her husband posted about her passing on Wednesday morning.

This morning I lost my best friend in life and mother of our beautiful children. We celebrated our eleventh anniversary...

Posted by Jonathan 'Dobber' Dobrinski on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Bullard community rallied behind Dobrinski during her battle with cancer, showing support on social media with the hashtag #dobrinskistrong. A softball and kickball tournament benefiting Dobrinski was planned for Aug. 10.

Dobrinski worked for the district for three years and taught Business Information Management, according to the district website.

