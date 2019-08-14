Better East Texas: Pros and cons of daily vs. weekly pay

Think about it, for decades, if you have a job, you work and wait a week, sometimes two, before you get paid. Well, there is an emerging trend in the employment world where employers offer a daily paycheck or pay deposit to their employees. Proponents say, it helps those living paycheck to paycheck, which is a large portion of the population. In that way, it would help someone that needed money for an unexpected expense – medicine, car repair, and the like. But the prospect of a daily paycheck is also troubling in some cases because of a lack of discipline with many people.