Better East Texas: ‘Debate palooza’

This political process has changed dramatically in just a few years and the current process looks more like a foreign country than America as far as the number of candidates and the prolonged trail that leads to the eventual final candidates. We saw this in 2016 with a large field of Republicans and now we are seeing it with the Democrats. The net effect is that no final candidate on either side will ever satisfy the large majority of the party and that results in more and more voters on the sideline, allowing for a minority of the population to decide the resident of the highest office in the land. And then the cycle will begin again.