4 arrested after Marshall search warrant turns up stolen firearm, narcotics, cash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Several people were arrested after police said a search warrant led to the seizure of narcotics, cash, and a stolen firearm in Marshall.
According to the Marshall Police Department, on Monday, August 12, investigators and patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department made an arrest at 2408 Fair St in Marshall. The subject of the arrest was Jacoby Pierce, 18, of Marshall, who police said had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Police said during the arrest, probable cause for a search of the residence at 2408 Fair St was developed by the officers on scene. A search warrant for the residence was obtained and a search was conducted. The search resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm, narcotics and cash. The firearm was reported stolen out of Longview.
Police said three other arrests were made as a result of this incident. Deonte McKinney, 26 of Marshall, was charged with interference with public duties and hindering apprehension; Regina Pierce, 41 of Marshall, was charged with hindering apprehension and an outstanding bond forfeiture warrant; and Emmera Johnson, 19, of Marshall was charged with hindering apprehension and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.