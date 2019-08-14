Alto Yellowjackets return to practice field for first time since tornado damaged town, school

ALTO, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - It’s been a tough few months for the city of Alto, since a tornado tore through the city and damaged homes, businesses, and most notably during this time of year, Alto school campuses.
The Alto Yellowjackets returned to the practice field this week, which received minimal damage. The team said despite the various hardships of the past few months, players and coaches said they’re ready to get on with the game that they love.
“We need the normalcy of school, we need the normalcy of, you know, just structure that comes with athletics and football,” said Ricky Meeks, Alto head coach. “Friday nights here in Alto are something else; it’s something everyone needs to come be apart of. Now, you throw that on top of it, it’s going to be a fun night.”
“Everybody’s gotten a lot closer through all this we’ve had happen to us," said Foster Hall, right tackle. “It’s great to be back to together as a family, like we were before; kind of forget everything that’s happened to us.”
The team will host “Meet the Jackets” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, to give the public the opportunity to meet the players and coaching staff. Meet the Jackets follows Meet the Teacher at 4:30 p.m. The Meet the Jackets event is sponsored by the booster club and will include carnival games and music.
Alto Yellowjackets will host Palestine Westwood on Aug. 30.