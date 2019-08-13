WEBXTRA: Lonesome Dove exhibit on display at Kilgore’s East Texas Oil Museum

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A new exhibit at the East Texas Oil Museum features images captured during the filming of Larry McMurtry’s epic Lonesome Dove.
The miniseries first aired on CBS in 1989. The story follows two aging Texas Rangers as they drive a heard of stolen cattle from the Rio Grande to Montana.
The Lonesome Dove exhibit features more than 50 images taken during filming by Bill Wittliff, a renowned photographer, writer and executive producer of Lonesome Dove.
“You keep looking at it and you can see different aspects and shades and pieces and parts of the movie as well as the behind the scenes here in these photographs, but he captured the essence of Lonesome Dove in each one of these photos,” said East Texas Oil Museum Director Olivia Moore.
The images include some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Robert Duvall, Danny Glover, Tommy Lee Jones, Diane Lane, Ricky Schroder, Anjelica Huston and Chris Cooper.
The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 31, 2019. Click here for more information.
