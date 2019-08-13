VIDEO: Gladewater police officer gets into foot race with group of kids

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gladewater police officer decided to give some of his time back to the town’s younger citizens.
While patrolling near Lake Gladewater, Officer Roberts came across a group of kids hanging out near the lake.
Roberts and the kids spent some time together and even raced each other.
“Way to go Officer Roberts for spending some time (trying not to lose in a foot race) with our young citizens out at Lake Gladewater,” a Facebook post by the Gladewater Police Department said.
