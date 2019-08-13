Upshur County Sheriff’s Office: Juvenile ‘recklessly’ fired shots towards children

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said one juvenile was charged and two others were issued citations after allegedly firing gunshots towards playing children.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Upshur County deputies responded to Zinnia Road in the Diana area in reference to shots being fired from a vehicle.
Witness information and a follow-up investigation determined that three juveniles, after taking a gun from one of the juvenile’s home, began firing rounds from the gun while traveling on the roadway.
The press release said one of the juveniles recklessly fired the gun in the direction of young children that were outside playing.
Witnesses observed this and reported the action to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies located the actors and all were brought to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said follow-up investigation resulted in one juvenile being charged with deadly conduct (3rd Degree Felony) for recklessly firing the firearm in the direction of the young children. He is being transported to Gregg County juvenile detention.
The other two juveniles were issued citations for disorderly conduct (Class C Misdemeanor) for having fired a weapon while on a public roadway.
No one was injured in the incident.
