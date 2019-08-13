Two taken to the hospital after crash in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 13, 2019 at 2:08 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 3:30 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a motorcycle in Longview Tuesday.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Loop 281.

Police say a vehicle turned left into Longview high school. That’s when police said a motorcycle traveling westbound hit the door of the vehicle. The rider was wearing a helmet and talking, but was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

