Two East Texans nominated for 2019 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas athletes have been named to the seventh annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. The names were announced Tuesday at the 14th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.
The two East Texans who made the watch list are Keenan Johnson who graduated from Alto High School where he was a wide receiver; and Denzel Mims who graduated from Daingerfield High School where he also was a wide receiver.
Johnson is now a senior at the University of Tulsa, while Mims is a senior at Baylor University.
Johnson and Mims join 40 other athletes on the watch list that will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December.
Also on the list is University of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. The last two winners of this award were also Oklahoma quarterbacks who went on to be first-round picks in the NFL Draft.
The 42 players are from all 10 conferences and one independent. The players represent universities from 20 states and 34 schools. Wide receivers lead this year’s nomination with 20, followed 10 quarterbacks, nine running backs and three offensive linemen.
