Tuesday’s Weather: Hot and humid. High 100

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm, humid start with temperatures near 80 degrees this morning. The heat advisory continues through 7pm this evening. Temperatures will reach near 100 degrees this afternoon and feel 5-10 degrees warmer because of the high humidity. A tiny bit of relief is in sight. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow and brings the chance for rain back to East Texas. Northern counties along and north of I-30 could see the rain late tonight into early tomorrow morning and the chance for rain will move north to south through East Texas during the day. Temperatures won’t cool off a lot with the cold front but they will drop back to near average for this time of the year. Expect highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies for the end of the work week and into the weekend.