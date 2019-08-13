Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today until 7 PM. Temperatures will be feeling anywhere from 105-110 degrees. If you are spending time outside make sure you are drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Today temperatures will read in the upper 90s with a few spots hitting that triple-digit mark. Overnight, we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow we have a chance to cool down a few degrees because of some rain that will move through. As of now, we could see a few light and scattered showers in the early morning hours and then a bit of redevelopment in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the mid-90s. Thursday and Friday we will dry back but we stay in the mid 90s. For the weekend, it is going to be hot, sunny and dry! To start off your next work week we will see mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 90s and a low chance for an afternoon shower.