Texas A&M regents approve projects for WTAMU campus renovations, new equipment

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M regents have voted to approve several capital projects for West Texas A&M University, including campus renovations and new equipment.
For the fiscal years 2020 through 2024, regents voted to approve several multi-million dollar projects.
Some of the approved projects for WTAMU include finishing the football stadium, continuing the Energy Consumption Reduction Project and operations projects and equipment.
Regents also voted to approve $15.7 millioin for the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in Canyon, as well as $25.3 million for the Texas A&M AgriLife Research plant projects and equipment.
Some proposed projects include renovations for Cousins Hall, Amarillo Center Phase III and a new University Police Department lock shop and fire safety facility.
