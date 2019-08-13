Smith County fire marshal identifies person who died in Monday fire

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks released the name of the person killed in a fire on Monday morning.
On Monday, firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire in the 13800 block of County Road 220. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene investigating, as well. One person, a man, died in the fire. He has been identified as Donald Glenn Cooper, 49, of Tyler.
Cooper was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital after he was injured in the house fire Monday morning.
“At this time, the investigation into the death of Mr. Cooper and the origin and cause of the fire is still ongoing,” Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting concurrent investigations, both of which are still active.
“Because these are active investigations no further information will be released at this time,” Brooks said.
On Monday, he had shared one detail about Cooper, who had not been identified at that point.
“I understand he did have some medical conditions, but at this point I can’t comment. I don’t know that to be fact,” Brooks explained.
Neighbors could not believe this happened in their area.
“It’s a shock; it takes a while to take in at first. You see all these cars, they’re all up and down throughout here, you know?” said Connie Cooper, a neighbor.
Cooper said she watched the scene unfold from her front porch next door.
“I had been working and cleaning up the yard and the lady that’s been living with him. or has been there, she came around here and she said ‘Ma’am can you help me?’” Cooper recalled.
With the fire department close by, Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said firefighters were on-scene shortly after first receiving the call.
“They were here quickly, they made entry and they found one individual inside," Brooks said. "He was unresponsive when they located him, they tried CPR, they transported him to the hospital.”
Another person was taken to the hospital, as well. That person has not been identified.
