Smith County commissioners to host more public hearings on proposed property tax increase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County residents have two more chances to attend public hearings on a proposed property tax rate increase.
The first is set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. during the commissioners’ regular meeting. The second is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday during a special session of the commissioners court.
Last month, commissioners voted to consider raising the tax rate by three quarters of a penny to 34.5 cents per $100 property valuation. The proposed increase comes as the county hopes to have more money in the budget for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Jail.
County Judge Nathaniel Moran has said Sheriff Larry Smith told him his office needs an additional $1.2 million for more personnel. Smith County ranks No. 12 for the lowest tax rate out 254 Texas counties, according to Moran.
The single vote in opposition of the proposed increase came from Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips. He believes the county could help law enforcement without raising taxes — saying there would just be things the County couldn’t do, like pay increases for employees.
The court will likely vote on adopting the rate in late August.
