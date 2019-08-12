East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will likely continue through Tuesday before we begin to see some changes in the forecast across East Texas. A weak front is expected to slide through East Texas on Wednesday allowing showers and thundershowers to exist during the day. As the front moves southward, rain chances are expected to end by Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected for a few days...still very warm and in the middle 90s, but not near the 100-degree mark, actually closer to normal for this time of year. A few of the thunderstorms along this front may be a bit on the strong side, but nothing is expected to be too strong. Drier and warmer conditions expected by the weekend.