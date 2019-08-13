EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A warm, muggy start with temperatures near 80 degrees this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies and light winds much of the day. The heat advisory continues until 7pm this evening as temperatures will reach the triple digit mark in many places this afternoon. Heat index values, or the “feels like” temperatures will reach 105-110 degrees at times. Overnight, cloud cover will begin to increase with the chance for rain beginning in northern counties early tomorrow morning. Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible off and on throughout the day Wednesday along a weak cold front moving through the region. Don’t expect a big cool down with this front, but temperatures will drop back to near normal in the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. There should also be a brief break in the high humidity for the next couple of days. A slow warming trend will begin this weekend with temperatures creeping back into the upper 90s by early next week.