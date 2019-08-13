6 Mineola residents arrested on illegal hunting charges following game warden investigation

According to another affidavit, Hartley admitted to going spotlighting with Blair and Garcia on County Road 2100 in fall of 2017. He said they came upon a large pasture and discovered several deer while spotlighting. He said “I thought about it before I got out. Ain’t got no deer meat or nothing” and he and Blair each aimed at a different deer and shot each one. Hartley said they then saw spotlights coming down the road and they left and never retrieved the deer, and their guns were seized as evidence, according to the affidavit.