1 injured after motorized wheelchair, truck collide in Henderson
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 13, 2019 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 11:01 AM

HENDERSON, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person was injured following a wreck involving a motorized wheelchair in Henderson.

The wreck happened before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Highway 79 near Insta-Cash Pawn Shop in Henderson, Texas.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a red truck collided with a motorized wheel chair. The person in the wheelchair was transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

