1 injured after motorized wheelchair, truck collide in Henderson

HENDERSON, TEXAS (KLTV) - One person was injured following a wreck involving a motorized wheelchair in Henderson.
The wreck happened before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Highway 79 near Insta-Cash Pawn Shop in Henderson, Texas.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a red truck collided with a motorized wheel chair. The person in the wheelchair was transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.
