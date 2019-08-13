Gray Television CEO Howell named 2019 Broadcaster of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable

(KLTV) - The executive chairman and CEO of Gray Television has received an honor from a publication that focuses on the television industry.
Hilton H. Howell, Jr. has been named Broadcasting & Cable magazine’s Broadcaster of the Year for 2019. Howell will receive the award on Sept. 26 at an industry conference in New York. The magazine will also feature a profile on him in its Sept. 23 edition.
B&C writes that Howell has had multiple roles within Gray Television since 1993, most recently becoming executive chairman and CEO in January. That happened when Gray and Raycom Media completed a $3.6 billion merger, increasing Gray’s reach to 93 markets, or 24% of television-watching households in the U.S.
Howell says his focus is on leading the charge in technological change within the broadcasting industry, making a “concerted effort to enable innovation at all levels of the company while making strategic efforts to expand the company’s capabilities,” B&C says.
Howell has previously been a National Association of Broadcasters board member, and is currently on the Advisory Council for the Center for Leadership and Ethics for UT Austin.
KLTV7 and KTRE9 are owned by Gray Television.
