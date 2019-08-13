Free dental clinic to benefit men, women at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore dentist is hosting a free dental clinic for the men and women staying at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
The clinic by J. de Graffenried Dentistry is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. J. de Graffenried Dentistry is also collecting items for the mission.
Canned goods, school supplies and bottled water can be dropped off at the dentist office at 238 Lawrence Street in Kilgore through Wednesday.
The donated items will be delivered to the mission on the day of the free clinic.
