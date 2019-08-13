East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories remain in effect until this evening across East Texas. It looks like we will have a Heat Advisory for the Eastern and Southern areas of East Texas through Wednesday. Beginning this evening, just a few showers will be possible over the far northern sections of East Texas for a few hours, then the chances end for the night. Then, tomorrow morning, as the cold front starts moving in, rain chances begin over northern areas shortly after midnight and continue through the morning hours. These showers/thundershowers will slowly move southward and become a bit more scattered throughout the day and into the evening hours. Shortly after sunset on Wednesday, as the rain moves south, the rain chances end over the southern areas of ETX. We should be fairly dry through the forecast period after tomorrow’s rain. Just a few scattered PM showers/thundershowers will be possible late Sunday over Deep East Texas, then a few may occur over the area on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures should remain fairly close to normal through early next week. Light winds are expected through the period as well.