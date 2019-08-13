East Texas Food Bank hosts program offering fresh produce, info on community resources

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) is hosting an all-day event Tuesday where you can fill your stomach while learning more about the resources the community offers.
The ETFB will hand out free, fresh produce during the Produce Drop and Community Resource Roadshow for the Smith County Food Security Council.
In addition to the free produce, families and individuals are invited to connect with local service providers, such as WIC, Medicaid, Goodwill, Health and Human Services, and more.
“You’ll be able to talk to health insurance providers, eye care, there will be some people there for pregnancy assistance," said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of East Texas Food Bank. "It’s going to be a full roam of services; Texas Workforce Commission will be there. So, we’re really trying to help all of the needs of the families we serve.”
The Produce Drop and Community Resource Roadshow began at 10 a.m. and will wrap up at 6 p.m. at New Days Community Church on Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
The produce and information provided by community partners come at no cost.
“Everything is free. If you’re in need, we want to help," Cullinane added.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.