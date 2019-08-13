East Texas Ag News: Tips on keeping plants healthy while conserving water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are are some tips for keeping your plants healthy and conserve water at the same time.
County extension agents in Overton say one of the best ways is to use mulch in your landscape.
They say mulch can help to reduce soil moisture loss through evaporation.
The most popular type of mulch is organic, and includes things like straw, leaves, bark, pine needles and compost. You could also use inorganic mulches like rocks and synthetic fabrics.
