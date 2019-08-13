City Council to look at request for $315,600 in additional park projects

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council will meet tomorrow and discuss approving $315,600 in additional funds for projects at Fun Forest and Woldert Parks.
The projects involve new shade structures and fencing at Fun forest and ADA parking and sidewalks at Woldert.
“Technically, they were approved and the money was there but we ran into some problems with a past vendor not getting on board, getting a contract to us or anything,” said Russ Jackson, parks and recreation director for the City of Tyler. “So, we had to disengage from that process and just go ahead and move into phase two since we were not getting the pool operations going either, so it just kind of fell into place.”
Jackson said he expects the council to approve the request and hopes that the new splash pads, pools and coordinating projects will be up and running within 90-120 days; if all goes right.
