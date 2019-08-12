Chick-fil-A rolling out mac and cheese nationwide

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A. We think it’s the perfect pairing with our Original Chicken Sandwich, nuggets and our grilled chicken offerings, but it’s also great on its own as a snack,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging. “Mac & Cheese is also available on our catering menu as a quick pick-up for a larger gathering. It has a delicious, homemade taste!”