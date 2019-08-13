Center police: Pawn shop burglary suspect found hiding in bushes with cache of weapons

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRE) - A man who allegedly burglarized a pawn shop is facing charges after police found him hiding in the bushes with a small cache of stolen weapons.
Center police say the incident began about 11:53 p.m. on Aug. 8 when an officer spotted a man standing next to a restaurant on Tenaha Street holding an assault rifle.
The officer got out of his patrol unit and told the suspect to drop the weapon several times, according to a Center Police Department news release. The man, who was later identified as Jerrad Dewayne Kinney, 33, of Center, dropped the weapon and fled the scene.
As the officer pursued on foot, he noticed Kinney had a second weapon in his hand. Kinney fled around a corner and the officer lost track of him. He was later found hiding in bushes and officers found two more handguns.
CPD says all of the recovered guns had tags from Bob’s Pawn and Gun shop. They also determined the shop was recently burglarized.
Kinney is charged with burglary of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, resisting arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant.
