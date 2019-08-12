Fire in Henderson county threatens structure, burns up one vehicle

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Fire Marshal said 10 vehicles were threatened and one was completely burned in a fire near Murchison Monday.
According to the fire marshal’s office, the fire happened near CR 3807 and Wildflower Lane. A house was threatened, but firefighters were able to keep the structure safe. One car did burn in the fire.
Multiple departments responded including Athens, Baxter, Murchison, Brownsboro, and the Henderson Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.
