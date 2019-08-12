Tyler ISD ‘meets standard’ with improved district TEA accountability rating

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Independent School District has received a district Texas Education Agency (TEA) accountability grade of 'B' for the 2018-19 school year; one letter grade than it received in the previous year.
Tyler ISD received a performance score of 85, according to a media release from the district, which is up from the previous year’s score of 78 and gave the the district an overall ‘met standard’ rating.
“Tyler ISD students, staff, and administrators put in a stellar effort in improving the district’s overall accountability grade from a high C to a solid B,” said Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford. “Although the gain is significant, as we have done every year for the past five years, the district will echo its emphasis of continuous improvement to ensure successful student outcomes in all three performance measures set forth by the TEA grading system.”
Hogg Middle School was the only school rated ‘improvement required’ in Tyler ISD. Hogg met standard in the previous year. Every other TISD campus met standard in the 2018-19 school year.
“We need to get better as readers, heck I need to get better a reader," Crawford said about moving forward. "We need to put our devices down and put books in our hands and really get back to the phonemic and phonics foundations that we all hold so dear.
A full report on how East Texas schools scored on TEA accountability ratings will be released Thursday, Aug. 15.
