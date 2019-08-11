Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for tomorrow lasting until 7 PM. Do not be surprised if this advisory is continued into Tuesday. Temperatures outside will be feeling anywhere from 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are spending time outside you are drinking lots of water, wearing sunscreen, and taking lots of breaks in the shade or inside. Another reminder, always check the back seat of your car for children! Tomorrow will be very similar to what we saw today with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 90s. Be aware that there is a possibility for some spots to hit the triple-digit mark. It looks like we could start to see some relief from the heat come Tuesday night. Showers and isolated thundershowers are expected to roll in on Tuesday night and carry over into Wednesday. We will drop into the low to middle 90s for Wednesday. Dry skies and mid-90s return for Thursday on through the weekend.