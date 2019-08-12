Panola County Sheriff’s Office: 1 person injured in shooting incident on CR 1105

From the Panola County Sheriff’s Office
PANOLA COUNTY Texas (News Release) - On Sunday evening, 8-11-19 at approximately 10:51 pm Panola County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a residence on CR 1105. While officers were responding, the dispatchers received a second 911 call, this one from the victim who confirmed that he had been shot. Neither caller was able to provide any information on a description of the actor, but reported that the actor had left the scene.
Upon arrival, the deputies secured the scene and EMS arrived to transport the victim to the hospital. Investigators worked into the early morning hours obtaining information on this case. Investigators continue working on the case today with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. The injuries the victim sustained do not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on this case, or other criminal investigations are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.