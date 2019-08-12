Panola County Sheriff’s Office: 1 person injured in shooting incident on CR 1105

PANOLA COUNTY Texas (News Release) - On Sunday evening, 8-11-19 at approximately 10:51 pm Panola County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting at a residence on CR 1105. While officers were responding, the dispatchers received a second 911 call, this one from the victim who confirmed that he had been shot. Neither caller was able to provide any information on a description of the actor, but reported that the actor had left the scene.