One-vehicle crash fatal for Elkhart driver

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas - from the Department of Public Safety:
On August 10, 2019 at 3:50 a.m., Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on CR-153, three mile east of the city of Elkhart in Anderson County.
Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima, Cammie Elizabeth Reynolds, 29, of Elkhart was traveling south on CR-153 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the driver went off the roadway to the north and struck a tree.
Reynolds, who was unrestrained in the vehicle, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Carl Davis and taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
