Waste management employee killed in pedestrian-vehicle wreck north of Emory

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gary Michael Bishop, 62, of Emory who was crossing a highway Monday morning working as a management employee and was struck and killed in a crash with a vehicle.
At 6:15 Monday morning, Troopers responded to the crash that occurred on SH-19, six miles north of the city of Emory in Rains County.
A preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger, Laura J. Fair, 43, of Sulphur Springs was traveling south on SH-19 when she struck Bishop, 62, of Emory who was crossing the roadway from the east to the west as a waste management employee.
Bishop was pronounced at the scene by Judge Foley and was taken to Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.
