Waste management employee killed in pedestrian-vehicle wreck north of Emory
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 12, 2019 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 2:03 PM

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gary Michael Bishop, 62, of Emory who was crossing a highway Monday morning working as a management employee and was struck and killed in a crash with a vehicle.

At 6:15 Monday morning, Troopers responded to the crash that occurred on SH-19, six miles north of the city of Emory in Rains County.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger, Laura J. Fair, 43, of Sulphur Springs was traveling south on SH-19 when she struck Bishop, 62, of Emory who was crossing the roadway from the east to the west as a waste management employee.

Bishop was pronounced at the scene by Judge Foley and was taken to Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.

