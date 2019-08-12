EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another very warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Another hot day is ahead with a heat advisory in effect through the evening. Temperatures will get very close to the triple digit mark this afternoon and will feel like 105-110 degrees at times. Overnight, temperatures will once again barely drop below 80 degrees with another heat advisory in effect for tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will reach 99 to 100 degrees by afternoon and will feel like 105-110. A very weak cold front arrives midweek with a chance for rain and a brief cool down. A few showers and thundershowers will be possible starting late Tuesday night in northern counties and moving into other parts of East Texas by Wednesday morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will still be hot but not quite as hot. Expect temperatures to be back to near normal in the mid 90s through the end of the week and begin to warm up again by the weekend.