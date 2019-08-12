Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today through tomorrow at 7 PM. Temperatures will be feeling anywhere between 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are outside you are drinking lots of water and taking breaks in the shade. Today we will see lots of sunshine and temperatures will warm into the upper 90s. Be aware some places today just might hit that triple digit mark. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s. Wednesday could bring a bit of a cool off as we are expecting an increase in cloud cover as well as a few showers and isolated thundershowers to move through mainly our northern counties. Some of that cloud cover will stick around on Thursday, but after that it’s back to sunshine and mid to upper 90s. The weekend is looking to be clear, dry, and hot!