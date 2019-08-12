Henderson County fire claims 2 lives; officer, firefighter injured

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people died and two others were injured in a Saturday evening fire in Henderson County.
About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a structure fire was reported at a home in the 700 block of Quail Run Road in Kemp, Texas. Volunteer crews with Seven Points, Toll, Payne Springs and Trinidad fire departments responded to the scene.
Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said that while trying to extinguish the fire, firefighters determined two homeowners were still in the residence. They later died at the scene.
Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the victims as 82-year-old John Hitchcock and 81-year-old Mildred Hitchcock. Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Kevin Pollock responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy for both victims.
A Trinidad fireman and a Seven Points police officer were both transported to area hospitals for injuries they received during the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
