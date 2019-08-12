GTBR official addresses Koe Wetzel performance at Gregg County Commissioners court meeting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The chairman of the 2019 Great Texas Balloon Race has apologized again for the language used during Koe Wetzel’s performance last month.
Rhonda Bullard appeared before Gregg County commissioners Monday morning where she gave another public apology.
“I apologize to each of you, your constituents and anyone who was offended. It was not our intention to bring embarrassment to you, our city, our county and especially not our sponsors and our attendees,” said GTBR Chairman Rhonda Bullard. “We take the management of our event very seriously. With this apology we would like to move past this issue. ... We will be adjusting the entertainment booking process to ensure we have vetted performers well.”
Last month, KLTV learned the GTBR board of directors asked Wetzel’s manager to communicate to Wetzel not to use the language he often uses during shows. According to the board, that language was used anyway when he took the stage on Saturday, July 27.
Bullard previously posted the following apology on the GTBR Facebook page:
