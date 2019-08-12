Gladewater woman who received 14 years in prison in murder-for-hire plot against husband waives her right to appeal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gladewater woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation to commit murder in a plot have her husband killed.
Deeanna Aldredge, 24, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Judge Scott Novy’s courtroom. She also waived her right to an appeal.
Aldredge was arrested in June 2018 after an informant told law enforcement that Aldredge had started asking him about having her husband killed. Aldredge wanted her husband dead because she had lost custody of her child to him, according to the informant.
Several of Aldredge’s family members testified on her behalf, including her grandmother, an uncle and step grandfather.
The murder-for-hire plot involved Aldredge offering the informant, whose name is not being released, $500 to kill her husband or have someone kill him, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KLTV.
The defense argued on Monday afternoon that this is a domestic situation that “got out of hand.” Aldredge has already been incarcerated for 440 days. They asked that the judge consider deferred ajudication. She has a drug history that needs to be addressed, and she needs to be able to maintain her relationship with her 4-year-old child, defense said. They said that she has a good support system.
The state, however, says that she made two requests for murder, and created a contract for murder with a down payment, all within a month of a custody hearing. This nearly orphaned the 4 year old, the state reminded the court.
The judge said that she will not receive a probation sentence, as it would inspire others to consider doing it, too. He then sentenced her to 14 years in prison.
