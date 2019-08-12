East Texas roadwork for the week of Aug. 12 & 19

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to perform seal coat operations on FM 2869 between US 80 and FM 14 as well as at various locations in Downtown Hawkins. Base repairs are planned on FM 2966. Expect lane closureswith flaggers providing traffic control at all locations. The following week, maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on FM 2088 and edge work on FM 515. Edge and base repairs are scheduled for FM 14 between SH 154 and SH 37. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.