East Texas Ag News: 2019 herbicide cost per acre spreadsheet released

EAST TEXAS KLTV/KTRE) - The 2019 herbicide cost per acre spreadsheet is now out.
Two texas A&M Agrilife extension specialists in Overton just released it for pastures and hayfields.
The spreadsheet can help you calculate the cost per acre for certain herbicides. Experts say this spreadsheet should not be the only factor in choosing a product. It’s intended to serve as a guide and does not determine what product you should use or how effective it is.
County extension agents in Overton say cost should not be the only factor you consider. You should also look at weed control and restrictions for grazing, harvesting, and label use.
