Early morning fire damages 2 homes in Marshall

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KLTV) - Crews were out at the scene of a structure fire in Marshall early Monday morning.
According to Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, units responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Howard Street at about 2:35 a.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Cooper reported arcing power lines and the proximity of another home intensified the situation. He stated that several factors come into play during situations like this, such as balancing the safety of both the citizens and fire personnel.
A search was done of both houses. Cooper reported it appeared that no one was occupying either of the structures.
Crews were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. The house next door did sustain fire damage.
According to Cooper, the fire is currently under investigation.
