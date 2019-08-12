Carthage shooting victim dies, police release identity

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - Carthage police have reported the victim of a recent shooting has died.
According to Assistant Police Chief Blake Smith, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jakebrian “Keke” Jabran Jones. He died on Aug. 9 at a hospital in Tyler.
Smith reported police were dispatched on Wednesday, Aug. 7 to a residence in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in response to a report of a shooting victim.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man in the front yard of the home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Smith. The man, later identified as Jones, was then taken to a hospital in Carthage and later airlifted to Tyler.
According to Smith, no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Carthage police at 903-693-3866.
