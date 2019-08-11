Lufkin’s Jerrin “Bugg” Thompson commits to Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On the eve of his first fall practice of the 2019 season, Jerrin “Bugg” Thompson made a verbal commitment to the University of Texas.
From the first time he stepped on the field with the Lufkin Panthers, fans in East Texas knew Thompson was special.
In just three seasons he elevated himself to a four-star recruit and gained attention from power 5 conference schools.
Texas beat out LSU, Notre Dame, TCU, Arkansas and Oklahoma State as college landing spots.
In 2017, Thompson was a first team all-district winner in 6A and in 2018 he won the district MVP award. Thompson has brought in 185 tackles, 22 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 5 interceptions combined in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Thompson joins John Tyler’s Kitan Crawford with his commitment as the second East Texas defensive back to join the Longhorns out of the class of 2020. Seniors can first make their commitments official on December 18 with the early signing period.
Thompson will lead the Panthers defense on the field Aug.30 for the start of the season against Longview and Texas A&M commit Haynes King.
