Families can save big during back-to-school, tax-free weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texans are able to save some money on back-to-school shopping this weekend during the annual “tax-free weekend”.
The savings are about $8.25 per $100 spent.
The average family spends about $700 on back-to-school shopping.
Some stores also have their own sales on top of the state-mandated event.
“It’s some of the best prices you’re going to find, plus you’re saving the tax, another eight and a quarter percent on everything that you buy,” said Ed Cox, the general manager of JCPenney, in Tyler. “So, that can be huge if you have a large family and you’re making a large purchase, it could save you a lot of money.”
While backpacks are tax-free, purses and luggage bags are not.
Scarves are considered clothing, so they’re tax-free, but necklaces are considered accessories, so they’re not.
Tax-free weekened continues through Sunday night.
