Families can save big during back-to-school, tax-free weekend
By Alex Leroux | August 11, 2019 at 12:28 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 12:28 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texans are able to save some money on back-to-school shopping this weekend during the annual “tax-free weekend”.

The savings are about $8.25 per $100 spent.

The average family spends about $700 on back-to-school shopping.

Some stores also have their own sales on top of the state-mandated event.

“It’s some of the best prices you’re going to find, plus you’re saving the tax, another eight and a quarter percent on everything that you buy,” said Ed Cox, the general manager of JCPenney, in Tyler. “So, that can be huge if you have a large family and you’re making a large purchase, it could save you a lot of money.”

While backpacks are tax-free, purses and luggage bags are not.

Scarves are considered clothing, so they’re tax-free, but necklaces are considered accessories, so they’re not.

Tax-free weekened continues through Sunday night.

