August ‘Hit the Bricks’ saw comics and cool treats

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s the second Saturday in August and that means East Texans “hit the bricks” of downtown Tyler today.
The day hosted booths with comic artists, toys, clothing and much more.
But, the food trucks bringing ice cream and snow cones to the square seemed to be the lives of the party, in this heat.
If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry. The next “hit the bricks” event will take place on September 14 and will have a self-guided walking tour of the half mile of history around the square to commemorate significant people, places and events in Tyler.
