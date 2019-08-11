Annual benefit golf tourney held for East Texas VFD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas golf tradition continued Saturday to benefit a small-town volunteer fire department.
It was the 22nd annual Guy Cupit Memorial Classic golf tournament at the Longview country club, to benefit the White Oak volunteer fire department.
It was started by club owners as a way to help the fire department with funding for training and equipment.
Over the years, the event has become priceless in helping the fire department
“Without them, we really wouldn’t have the equipment that we do have,” said White Oak fire chief Jimmy Purcell.
"Some winners of tour events and they're just great guys, they'll sign autographs and do whatever," said club owner Buster Cupit.
The field for the two-day tournament also featured several former tour pros.
