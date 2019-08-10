Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Another hot and sunny afternoon in East Texas. Highs today will reach into the middle 90s with heat indices easily crossing back into the 105-110 degree range so a Heat Advisory will continue to be in effect for all of East Texas until 7PM tomorrow evening. Sunshine and upper 90s to near 100 degrees to continue through Tuesday. A slight increase in cloud cover later in the day on Tuesday, with isolated rain chances near midnight. Scattered showers and thundershowers through the day on Wednesday and the first half of Thursday. Extra cloud cover and rain chances to keep temperatures a bit more bearable, in the middle 90s for highs. Hot and dry weather returns by Friday and will likely last through the weekend, with afternoon temperatures climbing back into the upper 90s.