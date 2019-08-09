East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will likely remain in effect through Tuesday of next week. Over the next 4 days, through Tuesday, we are looking at no real change in the weather here in East Texas. As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances return to the forecast. Afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers are expected to occur as the dome of High Pressure moves back to the west a bit. Rain chances should be near 30% for both days before diminishing back to 20% by next Friday. Lows will likely remain in the upper 70s and highs in the upper 90s through Tuesday, then fall just a bit into the middle 70s/middle 90s. South to Southwesterly winds are expected through the period at 5-10 mph with a few gusts higher. Once again, stay cool and hydrate if you are going to head outside this weekend.