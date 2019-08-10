Longview police release more information on fire at home on Birdsong Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released more information on what led to a fire on Birdsong Street Saturday.
According to the Longview Police Department, at approximately 8:09 A.M, the Longview Police Department was dispatched to 200 E. Birdsong on a mental health issue.
The post said the adult son of the resident was having a violent episode, was bleeding from a self-inflicted cut to the leg, and had broken multiple windows in the home with a baseball bat.
Due to the odd behavior, the family fled the residence and called police for assistance. Upon arrival on scene, officers learned that the male had multiple knives in his possession and access to a firearm. The Longview SWAT and Negotiations teams were called in to assist.
Police said at one point during negotiations, officers smelled the odor of natural gas coming from the residence and observed the male retrieved a gas can from the porch and take it inside, causing officers to be concerned he may be suicidal. The Longview Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.
Police said at approximately 10:52 A.M, officers began seeing flames coming from inside the residence. The male exited the front door at which point the Longview SWAT team was able to take him into custody. Longview Fire immediately began extinguishing the fire. The male was transported to the hospital for treatment and then to the Gregg County Jail where he will face charges of Arson and other existing warrants.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.